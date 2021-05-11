MINISTRY OF HEALTH LAUNCHES HPCZ SERVICE CHARTER

The Ministry of Health has launched the Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) Service Charter which will help the country attain universal health coverage and sustainable development of the country. .

Speaking during the official launch themed “Enhanced Community Engagement”, Minister of Health Dr. Jonas Chanda said the development of the service delivery charter by HPCZ is in line with the 7th National Development Plan and Agenda 2030.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is an opportunity for Zambia to renew her commitment to improving health as a central component of development, Dr. Chanda.

He added that in order to ensure that citizens are healthy and promote the well-being for all towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC), there is need to place emphasis on the importance of all people and communities to access quality health services.

All government institutions have been directed to have service delivery charters in place in order to enhance provision of quality services and harness accountability for such services to the general public. This service delivery charter constitutes a social pact between the Health Professions Council of Zambia and its esteemed clients, Dr. Chanda.

And speaking at the same event, HPCZ Registrar and CEO Bwembya Bwalya said the charter will demonstrate a viable advantage in promoting the council’s commitment to healthy relations with Zambians.

HPCZ is committed to delivering its service to the people of Zambia and continues to improve it in the health sector, Mr. Bwalya.

He said HPCZ’s hard work and commitment has led to the successful completion of the charter that will ensure the needs and expectation of clients are met.

