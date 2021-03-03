PROFLIGHT AND CEMAIR STRENGTHEN REGIONAL PARTNERSHIP

Proflight Zambia and Johannesburg-based CemAir have implemented an interline and code share agreement streamlining travel between Zambia and South Africa.

The agreement combines the two carriers’ extensive route networks between and within Zambia and South Africa, providing customers with a seamless travel experience. Certain flights will carry both airlines flight numbers.

The initiative will enable travel on a single ticket between the two airlines’ 15 destinations which include Lusaka, Ndola, Livingstone, Mfuwe and Solwezi on the Proflight network, and Cape Town, George, Johannesburg amongst others in the CemAir network in South Africa

“Customers needs are at the heart of this joint venture with CemAir, where additional destinations, more flights, and unrivalled customer service will reinforce our position as Zambia’s favourite and preferred airline,” said Proflight Zambia Managing Director Tony Irwin.

“Under this partnership, Proflight customers can use CemAir’s ticket sales desk at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, as well as the CemAir call centre to make or change bookings, and vice versa”

“One of the pillars of our strategy is successfully collaborating with our partners. Combining our strengths, our network, and our people allows us to achieve more together.”

Miles van der Molen, CemAir’s CEO, said “the code share agreement is the logical next step in our long partnership with Proflight. This will give convenience and value to customers linking businesses and people in Zambia and South Africa.” He continued, “we are delighted to have implemented this significant integration. Zambia is an important market and Proflight has an impressive and extensive footprint in the country”

“The two airlines have collaborated for several years and we look forward to offering its customers more value and convenience with this agreement. This is a landmark decision that demonstrates the commitment of both airlines to these markets and will further enhance customer confidence as the industry emerges from the Covid 19 restrictions,” he concluded.

