back to top
Home!!! Do not use !!!UNZA clinic thin on essential medicines,appeals to ZAMMSA

UNZA clinic thin on essential medicines,appeals to ZAMMSA

Lushomo Mahamba
By Lushomo Mahamba
15

The University of Zambia (UNZA) clinic has appealed to Zambia Medicines & Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) to increase the supply of medicine to the health facility.

In an interview, Senior Pharmacy Technologist, Humphrey Mambwe said ZAMMSA should consider supplying medicine to the clinic on a weekly basis rather than after a few months.

“ZAMMSA is providing a certain amount of medicines to the clinic, however, it is insufficient to cater for the entire student populace,” he said.

“ZAMMSA mostly supplies Antiretroviral (ARV)s drugs and other medicines that are usually sent after a few months.”

He said the clinic is primarily funded by UNZA, Non-Governmental Organisations(NGO)s and other institutions such as National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA).

Mr. Mambwe also bemoaned the lengthy procedures of procuring medicines thereby causing anomalies to the operations of the clinic.

“If ZAMMSA starts providing a sufficient amount of medicines to the clinic, it will help us ensure that the entire student populace is carted for,” he said.

The Ministry of Heath increased funding to ZAMMSA from K4.6 billion in 2023 to about K4.9 billion in 2024.

Previous article
A breather like UNZA Cultural Day
Lushomo Mahamba
Lushomo Mahamba
Related articles

Welcome to UNZA Dept of Media and Communication Studies

Learn more about us at unza.zm

Visit our Department

From the archive

UNZA DISPUTES FALSE CLAIMS OVER RESULTS VERIFICATION CHARGES

The University of Zambia (UNZA) has said that the statement made by Chishimba Kambwili that appeared on Prime TV's main news on 24 February...

Leopards win Mufulira 7s tourney

RTSA EMBARKS ON DECENTRALISATION PROGRAMME

Load more

From the archive

Popular articles

Navigation

A Teaching Newspaper for the Department of Media and Communication Studies

The University of Zambia (UNZA)

Contact

The University of Zambia
Dept of Media and Communication Studies
Great East Road Campus
PO Box 32379
Lusaka, Zambia

Mobile 1: +260 964 038739
Mobile 2: +260 976 516733
Telephone: +260 211 290035

Follow us

Authors | Privacy Policy | Terms of Service