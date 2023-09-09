2 schools in Mandevu constituency receive 500 desks

Five hundred desks have been purchased for Ngwerere and Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Primary Schools in Lusaka’s Mandevu constituency.

The desks were acquired using the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

The 500 desks were received by Ngwerere Ward 22 Councillor, Adrian Banda, and Ward Development Committee Chairperson, Kalimukwa Kalimukwa.

During an inspection of the desks, Mr. Banda explained that out of the five hundred desks, 250 would be allocated to Ngwerere Primary School, and the remaining 250 would go to Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Primary School.

Mr. Banda expressed his gratitude to the residents of Garden Compound for their patience from the day the request for desks was made until the day of delivery.

“The desks will be officially handed over to the two schools by Mandevu Constituency Member of Parliament, Mr. Christopher Shakafuswa,” he announced.

Meanwhile, Ngwerere Ward 22 Development Committee Chairperson, Mr. Kalimukwa, expressed gratitude stating that the desks will help reduce the number of shortages of desks in the two schools.

However, Mr. Kalimukwa said that the desks will have to be revisited by the contractors before they are delivered to the two schools.

“Lusaka City Council engineers discovered that some of the screws on the desks were not fitted properly. Consequently, the council has called back the contractor to revisit their work before the desks can be officially handed over to the schools,” he said.

Mr. Kalimukwa added that the contractor is currently back on-site, addressing the observations made by the LCC engineers, and the official handover of the desks will be expedited as much as possible.