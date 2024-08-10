back to top
ZIM to apprehend false marketers

By James Mwale
The Zambia Institute of Marketing (ZIM) says it will conduct an inspection countrywide to apprehend people masquerading as marketers in Zambia.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday August 6, ZIM Vice President Erick Ndongo said the Institute has noted with concern the number of people in Zambia masquerading as marketers.

He said ZIM is mandated to act as a voice of Marketing professionals in Zambia, advocating for their interests and representing them in their Forums, both locally and internationally.

Ndongo said the Institute is mandated by the recently enacted Act of the Zambia Institute of Marketing Act No. 2 of 2022.

“The Zambia Institute of Marketing Act No. 2 of 2022 is designed to elevate the marketing profession in Zambia, ensuring it operates within a structured, ethical and professional framework,” he said.

The ZIM Vice President has encouraged all members of the institution to continue being whistle-blowers in places where they see non marketers being employed.

