COTTON INDUSTRY IS LACKING AWARENESS- CBZ

The Cotton Board of Zambia (CBZ) has said lack of awareness on cotton by-products has led to inadequate investments in the cotton industry.

Speaking with Lusaka Star, CBZ Senior Cotton Inspector Nyambe Kwalombota said there is a need for a few policy changes that will enable an appropriate environment for growth in cotton farming.

Favourable policies must be deliberated in order to attract adequate investment in the cotton by-products industry, Mr. Kwalombota said.

He said the country must also return or reserve a reasonable amount of the locally produced cotton for value addition as the country produces enough every year.

Mr. Kwalombota added that adequate investment in cotton-by products through awareness campaigns will help create employment for the local population as well as develop the country’s economy.

And renowned Economist Yusuf Dodia says the country needs to build cotton policy awareness among stakeholders and farmers in order to help develop Zambia’s economy.

Speaking to Lusaka Star, Mr. Dodia said there is a need for promotion and awareness on opportunities in the cotton industry that will help alleviate poverty among Zambians.

Value addition activities such as spinning and ginning can create more jobs as well as develop Zambia’s economy, Mr. Dodia said.

He added that the private sector is provided with the right incentives such as financing and farming inputs among others and can also do better in the industry.

Mr. Dodia however said the country has not done enough in order to develop the cotton value chain over recent years.

