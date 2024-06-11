back to top
HomeBusinessTrials begin for drought -resistant crops

Trials begin for drought -resistant crops

Caren Nambela
By Caren Nambela
15

To address the prolonged drought crisis in the Country which is pervasive in the Southern region, National Institute for Scientific and Industrial Research (NISIR) has started conducting trials on some drought resistant crops such as cassava and sweet potatoes.

NISIR Head of plant science research center Alinesi Chakwiya says the center is conducting trials on varieties which use little water but can thrive and feed people.

Dr. Chakwiya says the drier parts of the country like Southern Province will be recommended for crops like sorghum, sweet potatoes and cassava which can withstand long dry spells.

Speaking when Technology and Science Minister Felix Mutati visited the NISIR Plant Science Research Center in Kitwe, Dr. Chakwiya said trials on cassava will take a minimum of three years while sweet potato trials will take a year and half.

Dr. Chakwiya said in a year or two, the center will be able to recommend the plants that government can recommend to the southern region so that people can plant them in drought conditions.

And Mr. Mutati urged NISIR to come up with crops that can be grown in each Province to withstand drought conditions.

Mr. Mutati said having a regional recommendation will help government promote food security at household level.

He said some cooperating partners are willing to help Zambia promote crops that can withstand effects of climate change once they have been studied and recommended.

Previous article
UNZA clinic thin on essential medicines,appeals to ZAMMSA
Next article
Farmers supply over 860,000 bags of maize to FRA amid drought crisis
Caren Nambela
Caren Nambela
Related articles

Welcome to UNZA Dept of Media and Communication Studies

Learn more about us at unza.zm

Visit our Department

From the archive

Witch-Finder arrested

POLICE in Luapula Province have arrested a Witch-Finder for naming a person to be a wizard and obtaining K60, 000 by falsely pretending to...

Zambia fashion week set for October 17

MICHO CONFERS WITH MWEPU, DA

Load more

From the archive

Popular articles

Navigation

A Teaching Newspaper for the Department of Media and Communication Studies

The University of Zambia (UNZA)

Contact

The University of Zambia
Dept of Media and Communication Studies
Great East Road Campus
PO Box 32379
Lusaka, Zambia

Mobile 1: +260 964 038739
Mobile 2: +260 976 516733
Telephone: +260 211 290035

Follow us

Authors | Privacy Policy | Terms of Service