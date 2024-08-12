Fourth Mobile Operator enters Zambian market

Zambia’s fourth mobile phone operator Zed Mobile has began providing it’s services on the 098 platform.

Zed Mobile Managing Director Chisanga Kaziya said the company has so far invested a total of US$400 million to build a local brand which will satisfy Zambians.

Speaking at the launch,Mr. Kaziya said that Zed Mobile has engaged several local contractors to open sites countrywide as the company rolls out it’s services.

He said the firm has established a state of the art call center which will be the nerve center of its operations.

He said that Zed Mobile will be a brand to be proud of as it aligns it’s goals to the country’s economic plans.

And Technology and Science Minister Hon. Felix Mutati said the coming of Zed Mobile will help increase phone and internet penetration in the country.

Mr. Mutati said the enabling environment which government has provided has led to a local company joining the telecoms sector which he says is one of the fastest growing sectors in the country.

“The telecoms sector is projected to grow by 21% this year and with the coming of Zed Mobile, we project that internet penetration will increase from the current 64% to over 80% within 2 years,” he said.

The Minister said government anticipates to reach its target of 100% phone and internet coverage of the country by 2026.

Mr. Mutati urged Zed Mobile to work hard and contribute to financial inclusion using Mobile Money which he said is also expected to grow beyond the 70% coverage the country currently has.

The Minister said the partnership between Zed Mobile and Baicells will help bring advanced digital services especially that high tech technology will be deployed by the company.