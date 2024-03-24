HomeBusinessMopani deal to boost economic growth - Hamududu

Mopani deal to boost economic growth – Hamududu

Caren Nambela
By Caren Nambela
5

Party for National Unity and Progress (PNUP)president Highvie Hamududu says unlocking Mopani Copper Mine(MCM) will boost the economic growth and enhance welfare of the people through the creation of over 3000 jobs.

Mr Hamududu said in a Facebook post that opening MCM is a sigh of relief towards macroeconomic stability of the economy.

Abu Dhabi’s International Resources Holding (IRH) formally completed its acquisition of Mopani at a ceremony in Kitwe attended by President Hakainde Hichilema on Thursday.

Government has been on the look-out for a new strategic partner since ZCCM-IH, the State mining investment firm, took control of the mine from Swiss multi-national commodity trading and mining company Glencore in 2021 in a US$1.5 billion debt-funded deal.

IHR, chosen as a partner in December last year, has taken a 51 percent stake in Mopani while ZCCM-IH has retained 49 percent.

Mr Hamududu also said if Konkola Copper Mine(KCM) can be unlocked quicker than later the path towards attaining macro-economic stability will be more feasible.

“Copper mining remains the main economic multiplier, not withstanding the fact that a more robust drive towards economic diversification is long overdue,” he said.

Previous article
World Bank endorses $125m grant for Zambia
Caren Nambela
Caren Nambela
Related articles

Welcome to UNZA Dept of Media and Communication Studies

Learn more about us at unza.zm

Visit our Department

From the archive

ZESCO United dedicated to develop Zambian football

ZESCO United football club has vowed to continue supporting football in Zambia through its annual ZESCO managing director’s tournament ZESCO United football club has...

GETTING WEEK OFF WILL NOT GUARANTEE NAPSA A WIN- CHAMA

ISOKA, NAKONDE GRANTED GOVERNMENT RELIEF MAIZE

Load more

From the archive

Popular articles

Navigation

A Teaching Newspaper for the Department of Media and Communication Studies

The University of Zambia (UNZA)

Contact

The University of Zambia
Dept of Media and Communication Studies
Great East Road Campus
PO Box 32379
Lusaka, Zambia

Mobile 1: +260 964 038739
Mobile 2: +260 976 516733
Telephone: +260 211 290035

Follow us

Authors | Privacy Policy | Terms of Service