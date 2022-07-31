It is commendable that government has recruited 30,494 teachers this year. This is the highest number that government has employed since it recruited 28,894 teachers in 1964.

In as much as the recruitment is commendable, it is unfortunate that over 70, 000 of the 100,877 applicants were left out.

Following the release of the recruited teachers, there have been mixed responses from the applicants.

While the selected applicants were celebrating the recruitment, there have been reports on social media about some omitted teachers committing suicide. Zambia Reports reported that Patrick Mulenga of Kitwe College of Education committed suicide after being left out in the recruitment.

The late Patrick Mulenga. Picture credit- Zambia Reports

It is unfortunate that some are resorting to such measures forgetting that life is worth more than having a job.

However, there is always a light at the end of the tunnel. Acquiring education above everything else is the key. Education gives people a broader understanding of things and allows them to sharpen skills in a bid to earn more income.

Notably, government has not completely abandoned the omitted teachers as it has made available the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) which they can take advantage of.

They could also be innovative by using the CDF to come up with profitable investments, seeing that getting recruited all at once is not feasible. It can also be a chance for them to start up their own educational institutions such as tuition centres or skills training centres.



It is also an opportunity for the un-recruited teachers to fill the gaps left in private schools by the recruited.

There is a famous adage that says, when life gives you lemons, make lemonade. Teachers that have not been employed by the government should take advantage of the CDF or the open spaces left by new recruits in private schools.