CCPC WARNS BUSINESS OUTLETS USING FAKE PRICES TO DECEIVE CUSTOMERS

Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has instigated investigations against companies that are displaying misleading prices with intent to exploit consumers.



In a statement, CCPC Public Relations Officer, Rainford Mutabi said the Commission has received complaints from the general public that some business outlets along Freedom Way of Lusaka’s Central Business District are displaying lower prices in a bid to attract customers and overcharging them at the point of purchase.



The Commission is warning all business outlets that such practices are unlawful and prohibited as provided for under the Competition and Consumer Protection Act (CCPC) No. 24 of 2010, specifically sections 47 and 51 which addresses issues relating to false or misleading representations and overpricing of goods and services respectively, Mr. Mutabi said.



Mr. Mutabi also said that the commission will impose necessary sanctions on all erring business outlets in accordance with the provisions in the law.



To this effect, the commission has instituted investigations in the matter to ensure that all perpetrators of such unfair trading practices are identified and punished accordingly, the CCPC PR said.



Mr. Mutabi further said the Commission urges consumers and the public to report all businesses that do not comply with the law by calling the commission on the toll-free line 5678.

