Luwingu Town Council distributes desks to schools in the district

Luwingu Town Council has successfully distributed off the first consignment of school desks totalling to 190 from the 2022 Constituency Development Fund (CDF) budget allocation.

Speaking on behalf of the District Commissioner (DC), District Administrative Officer Alex Kampamba said Lubansenshi Constituency is currently having a deficit of 5,772 desks and that he was hopeful that the deficit will be cleared within two years.

“The 190 School desks will help cushion the crisis of learning tables being experienced by most learning institutions in the district,” Mr. Kampamba said.

He however cautioned the District Board Secretary (DEBS) and learners to safeguard the desks and protect them from being vandalised.

And Luwingu DEBS, Charity Lungu who was represented by the District Planning Officer Josephat Phiri, said the education sector in the district had a huge shortage of desks.

“The 190 desks had come at a right time when the deficit of desks was very high in the district such that some learners were made to sit on the floor due to the the shortage of the learning tables,” he said.

He further said the district currently needs a total sum of 5,900 desks in order to overcome the deficit of learning tables.

Also speaking on behalf of Luwingu Member of Parliament (MP) Taulo Chewe, Festus Musonda said he was grateful to the council for delivering the desks within schedule.

Meanwhile ,Luwingu Town Council Secretary Benson Malama, said the Council is currently processing 1,618 desks under the 2023 CDF and that the Local Authority is slated to clear the deficit of 5,772 by 2024 from CDF allocation.