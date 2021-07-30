UNZA TIGERS UPBEAT AS VOLLYBALL LEAGUE RESUMES

The UNZA Tigers Volleyball Team is confident and ready to forge ahead as the 2021 Volleyball National League resumes this weekend.
UNZA Tigers Volleyball Team Captain Katongo Tiyaonse said the team is ready to continue its journey as a team, despite the difficulties faced in the previous league.
This week’s training focused on law defense which was our area of weakness when we played our friendly last week and it has made our training worthwhile,
Tiyaonse said.
She added that fans should turn up in numbers to support the team, with stricked adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines.
We urge fans to rally behind us, but they should observe the five golden rules of the Coronavirus pandemic,
she added.
Meanwhile, UNZA Tigers fan Agness Phiri is excitement with the continuation of the league and hopes for the best this weekend.
The team has a lot of potential. I have seen them play and I cannot wait to see them playing again tomorrow,
she said.
Phiri noted that her expectations in the weekend games are high.
My expectation in the game is to see Tigers win, because they are a very good team,
she added.
She further urged the team to replicate their training session in the weekend’s game.
UNZA Tigers will take on the Flight Volleyball Team in their fast game on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
The 2021 Volleyball National resumes after the Zambia Volleyball Association (ZAVA) gave a go ahead last week since the closure of the league early this year.
The fixtures for both male and female elite teams will take place at Zamsure Sports Complex in Lusaka from July, 31 to August 1, 2021.
