SPORTS FEDERATIONS STRUGGLING AMID COVID-19

The National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) says sports federations that are struggling to operate under the second wave of COVID-19 should suspend their activities.
Badminton Vice Secretary General Juma Muwowo says the federation is working hard to follow the necessary requirements while hosting activities.
We just try to encourage the clubs to do shift training in order to accommodate all the players, they cannot train on daily or regular basis like they usually do,Muwowo.
He added that since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the sporting activities globally have seen a drawback.
Muwowo has however noted that it is much easier for developed countries to continue with their regular training as they have proper infrastructure that enables them to accommodate as many players.
Meanwhile, Zambia Volleyball Association (ZAVA) President Nakanga Kakoma says due to the pandemic, the federation has not been able to undertake some activities.
Off course we have to adhere to what the Ministry of Health and the National Sports Council guidelines entails for us to be able to ensure that the safety of our players and every volleyball enthusiast is taken care of,Kakoma.
The ZAVA President disclosed some of the challenges that the association has been facing during the on-going pandemic.
It has affected us a lot because we have been unable to undertake a number of activities, especially in 2020, and our sponsors have been affected as well,Kakoma.
The NSCZ Acting General Secretary Raphael Mulenga noted that a number of sports federations are finding it difficult to operate during the second wave of COVID-19.
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error
|January 24, 2021
|Buildcon
|1 - 1
|Green Eagles
|January 23, 2021
|Forest Rangers
|2 - 1
|Red Arrows
|Lumwana Radiants
|0 - 0
|Prison Leopards
|Young Green Eagles
|2 - 1
|Nkwazi
|Kabwe Warriors
|1 - 0
|Kitwe United
|Lusaka Dynamos
|2 - 0
|Nkana
|NAPSA Stars
|1 - 1
|Indeni
|January 22, 2021
|Zanaco
|3 - 0
|Green Buffaloes
|January 20, 2021
|ZESCO United
|0 - 1
|Nkwazi
|NAPSA Stars
|2 - 2
|Forest Rangers
|January 17, 2021
|Green Eagles
|1 - 1
|Young Green Eagles
|Nkana
|1 - 2
|ZESCO United
|January 16, 2021
|Kitwe United
|0 - 0
|Lumwana Radiants
|Red Arrows
|2 - 2
|NAPSA Stars
|Indeni
|0 - 1
|Buildcon
|Prison Leopards
|2 - 0
|Forest Rangers
|Green Buffaloes
|2 - 0
|Kabwe Warriors
|January 15, 2021
|Nkwazi
|0 - 0
|Lusaka Dynamos
|January 13, 2021
|Nkana
|2 - 1
|Red Arrows
|Lumwana Radiants
|1 - 0
|NAPSA Stars
|December 30, 2020
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|January 9, 2021
|Nkana
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|January 20, 2021
|Green Eagles
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|January 27, 2021
|Green Eagles
|13:00
|Red Arrows
|Forest Rangers
|13:00
|Lumwana Radiants
|NAPSA Stars
|13:00
|Kabwe Warriors
|January 30, 2021
|Indeni
|13:00
|Forest Rangers
|Green Eagles
|13:00
|NAPSA Stars
|Red Arrows
|13:00
|Lumwana Radiants
|Nkwazi
|13:00
|Buildcon
|Prison Leopards
|13:00
|Kabwe Warriors
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Kitwe United
|13:00
|Zanaco
|Power Dynamos
|13:00
|Green Buffaloes
|January 31, 2021
|Nkana
|13:00
|Young Green Eagles
|February 3, 2021
|Kitwe United
|00:00
|NAPSA Stars
|Nkwazi
|00:00
|Nkana
|Lusaka Dynamos
|00:00
|Green Eagles
|February 17, 2021
|Lusaka Dynamos
|00:00
|Power Dynamos
|February 24, 2021
|Power Dynamos
|00:00
|Kitwe United
|January 26, 2021
|Southampton
|1 - 3
|Arsenal
|West Bromwich Albion
|0 - 5
|Manchester City
|Newcastle United
|1 - 2
|Leeds United
|Crystal Palace
|2 - 3
|West Ham United
|January 23, 2021
|Aston Villa
|2 - 0
|Newcastle United
|January 21, 2021
|Liverpool
|0 - 1
|Burnley
|January 20, 2021
|Fulham
|1 - 2
|Manchester United
|Manchester City
|2 - 0
|Aston Villa
|January 19, 2021
|Leicester City
|2 - 0
|Chelsea
|West Ham United
|2 - 1
|West Bromwich Albion
|January 18, 2021
|Arsenal
|3 - 0
|Newcastle United
|January 17, 2021
|Manchester City
|4 - 0
|Crystal Palace
|Liverpool
|0 - 0
|Manchester United
|Sheffield United
|1 - 3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|January 16, 2021
|Leicester City
|2 - 0
|Southampton
|Fulham
|0 - 1
|Chelsea
|West Ham United
|1 - 0
|Burnley
|Leeds United
|0 - 1
|Brighton & Hov…
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|2 - 3
|West Bromwich Albion
|January 14, 2021
|Arsenal
|0 - 0
|Crystal Palace
|December 28, 2020
|Everton
|00:00
|Manchester City
|January 3, 2021
|Burnley
|00:00
|Fulham
|January 13, 2021
|Aston Villa
|00:00
|Tottenham Hotspur
|January 17, 2021
|Aston Villa
|00:00
|Everton
|January 20, 2021
|Leeds United
|00:00
|Southampton
|January 27, 2021
|Burnley
|18:00
|Aston Villa
|Chelsea
|18:00
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Brighton & Hov…
|19:30
|Fulham
|Everton
|20:15
|Leicester City
|Manchester United
|20:15
|Sheffield United
|January 28, 2021
|Tottenham Hotspur
|20:00
|Liverpool
|January 30, 2021
|Everton
|12:30
|Newcastle United
|Crystal Palace
|15:00
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Manchester City
|15:00
|Sheffield United
|West Bromwich Albion
|15:00
|Fulham
|Arsenal
|17:30
|Manchester United
|Southampton
|20:00
|Aston Villa
Department of Media and Communication Studies The University of Zambia Great East Road Campus E-Mail, Twitter, Facebook Mobile Number: +260-964-038739 +260-976-516733 Telephone: +260-211-290035