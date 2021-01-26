SPORTS FEDERATIONS STRUGGLING AMID COVID-19

The National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) says sports federations that are struggling to operate under the second wave of COVID-19 should suspend their activities.

Badminton Vice Secretary General Juma Muwowo says the federation is working hard to follow the necessary requirements while hosting activities.

We just try to encourage the clubs to do shift training in order to accommodate all the players, they cannot train on daily or regular basis like they usually do, Muwowo.



He added that since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the sporting activities globally have seen a drawback.

Muwowo has however noted that it is much easier for developed countries to continue with their regular training as they have proper infrastructure that enables them to accommodate as many players.

Meanwhile, Zambia Volleyball Association (ZAVA) President Nakanga Kakoma says due to the pandemic, the federation has not been able to undertake some activities.

Off course we have to adhere to what the Ministry of Health and the National Sports Council guidelines entails for us to be able to ensure that the safety of our players and every volleyball enthusiast is taken care of, Kakoma.



The ZAVA President disclosed some of the challenges that the association has been facing during the on-going pandemic.

It has affected us a lot because we have been unable to undertake a number of activities, especially in 2020, and our sponsors have been affected as well, Kakoma.

The NSCZ Acting General Secretary Raphael Mulenga noted that a number of sports federations are finding it difficult to operate during the second wave of COVID-19.

