Zach Chavula Academy shapes young talents

The Zach Chavula Memorial Academy was established on June 2, 2024, in memory of the late Zach Chavula, founder of Hot FM, to equip aspiring radio professionals with the skills needed to thrive in today’s media landscape.

The late Chavula, was not only passionate about radio broadcasting but also deeply committed to mentoring others who shared his love for the craft.

His dedication to teaching and empowering young talent inspired Hot FM’s management to create an academy that would carry forward his vision.

“Zach lived a life of teaching and loved radio. He used every opportunity he had to pass on his knowledge to those around him,” says Peter Zulu, Hot FM’s Creative Manager.

The academy stands as a living tribute to Chavula’s mentorship, creativity, and belief in nurturing raw talent.

Today, that spirit continues to flourish through the academy’s work, empowering a new generation of storytellers, producers, presenters and content creators.

The Memorial Academy carefully selects talented individuals and trains them in core areas of radio broadcasting such as production, presentation, voiceover work and content creation.

It combines technical training with personalized mentorship, encouraging students to take creative risks, refine their unique voices, and gain hands-on experience in professional studio environments.

“The Academy is more than just a training ground, it’s a testament to the enduring impact one individual can have on an industry,” says Garry Masano, Hot FM’s Programs Manager.

Since its inception, the academy has successfully trained two cohorts. The most recent group proudly graduated on July 12, 2025, walking away with skills, confidence, and a renewed sense of purpose.

“I came here with passion but no direction. Now, I walk away with skills, confidence, and a sense of purpose,” says Buchi Emmanuel Singini, a recent graduate.

The academy’s strength lies in its practical, immersive approach. Students work on real projects, receive immediate feedback, and grow through mentorship from seasoned radio professionals.

“What sets the academy apart is its hands on nature. Watching students evolve from shy beginners into confident presenters is one of the most rewarding aspects of this work. It reminds us that Zach’s legacy is still shaping the next generation,” Masano said.

As fresh voices rise from the halls of the Zach Chavula Memorial Academy, they do so with purpose, courage and a deep understanding of the power of radio to inform, inspire, and unite.

“Both the students and mentors carry Zach’s spirit forward, not just by learning or teaching the craft, but by embracing the values he championed,” adds Zulu.

“They understand that to use your voice with purpose is to honor his legacy.”

With every graduating class, the academy continues to echo the memory of a man who believed that great voices never truly go silent, they simply pass the mic.