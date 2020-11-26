KAMANGA JOINS FOOTBALL FRATERNITY IN MOURNING MARADONA

The death of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has stunned the entire football fraternity worldwide.

Maradona’s death led footballers, coaches, administrators and fans to convey their messages of condolences on various social media platforms.

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) President Andrew Kamanga was no exception as he posted a picture of himself and the Argentine legend on his Facebook page captioned “RIP”.

The former Argentina coach died from a heart attack at the age of 60 after reportedly complaining of low spirits and fatigue.



His death was announced by the Argentina national team’s official Twitter account on Wednesday, who paid tribute to one of the nation’s favourite footballing sons.

You will be eternal in every heart of the football world, the message stated as it bade farewell to the icon.

Meanwhile, football players and coaches such as Argentina and Barcelona captain wrote:

He has left us but he isn’t going anywhere, Maradona is eternal.

Argentine footballer Leonel Messi with Diego Maradona.

And Brazilian three-time World Cup winner Pele, who was Maradona’s closest competitor also paid tribute to his fellow all-time great.



One day, I hope we can play football together in the sky, he said.



Chelsea Football Club Striker Timo Werner took to social media to convey his message, “Rest In Peace, Legend”.

Diego Maradona (left) handing over the golden boot to Germany and Chelsea striker Timo Werner at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov also wrote on his Instagram page saying “Your legacy will live forever”.



Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wrote:

I still can’t believe it. Maradona has passed away, Rest In Peace Legend.

And Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe described the football icon as a socialist, anti-imperialist and arguably the best football player.



The diminutive left-footed forward played for Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla and Newell’s Old Boys, and was a coach for Racing Club, Dorados, Gimnasia and the Argentina national team.



Maradona was instrumental in taking Argentina to their second World Cup triumph in 1986, captaining the team that prevailed over West Germany in the final under the stewardship of Carlos Bilardo.

The former Argentina attacking midfielder and manager died at his home in Tigre, near Buenos Aires.





Related

Comments

comments