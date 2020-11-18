NKANA SIGNS MUMBA ON TWO-YEAR DEAL

Zambia Super League defending champions Nkana football Club have signed Ackim Mumba from Red Arrows FC on a two-year contract.
Nkana confirmed the signing of the player on their official Twitter account on October 20, 2020.
Ladies and gentlemen, we are introducing one of Zambia’s enterprising winger, Ackim Mumba. Ackim is joining kalampa on a two-year contract from Red arrows FC,the club said.
Mumba also commented on the signing and thanked the fans for the welcoming messages.
I am promising to bring hard work and nothing but the best to Chilatahe said.
Nkana has been in the transfer market ahead of their Confideration of African Football (CAF) champions league campaign.
They have already confirmed the arrival of Tanzania Winger Ramadhani Singano and Ghanaian Forward Isaac Amoah both on loan from DR Congo giants TP Mazembe.
The 13 times record champions have continued beefing up their squad ahead of the kick of the 2020/2021 MTN/FAZ super league season.
|November 18, 2020
|Green Buffaloes
|5 - 0
|Nkana
|Prison Leopards
|1 - 0
|Green Eagles
|Young Green Eagles
|0 - 0
|Forest Rangers
|Buildcon
|2 - 0
|NAPSA Stars
|November 8, 2020
|Zanaco
|1 - 1
|Nkwazi
|Green Buffaloes
|1 - 1
|Green Eagles
|November 7, 2020
|Lumwana Radiants
|0 - 1
|ZESCO United
|Forest Rangers
|1 - 1
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Kitwe United
|2 - 2
|Indeni
|NAPSA Stars
|0 - 0
|Young Green Eagles
|Power Dynamos
|0 - 1
|Buildcon
|Kabwe Warriors
|0 - 1
|Nkana
|Prison Leopards
|0 - 1
|Red Arrows
|November 21, 2020
|Indeni
|11:00
|Prison Leopards
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|Kabwe Warriors
|Red Arrows
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|Green Eagles
|13:00
|Kitwe United
|Lusaka Dynamos
|13:00
|Lumwana Radiants
|Nkwazi
|13:00
|Green Buffaloes
|November 22, 2020
|Nkana
|13:00
|Zanaco
|November 8, 2020
|Arsenal
|0 - 3
|Aston Villa
|Manchester City
|1 - 1
|Liverpool
|Leicester City
|1 - 0
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|West Bromwich Albion
|0 - 1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|November 7, 2020
|West Ham United
|1 - 0
|Fulham
|Chelsea
|4 - 1
|Sheffield United
|Crystal Palace
|4 - 1
|Leeds United
|Everton
|1 - 3
|Manchester United
|November 6, 2020
|Southampton
|2 - 0
|Newcastle United
|Brighton & Hov…
|0 - 0
|Burnley
|November 2, 2020
|Leeds United
|1 - 4
|Leicester City
|Fulham
|2 - 0
|West Bromwich Albion
|November 1, 2020
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2 - 1
|Brighton & Hov…
|Manchester United
|0 - 1
|Arsenal
|Newcastle United
|2 - 1
|Everton
|Aston Villa
|3 - 4
|Southampton
|October 31, 2020
|Liverpool
|2 - 1
|West Ham United
|Burnley
|0 - 3
|Chelsea
|Sheffield United
|0 - 1
|Manchester City
|October 30, 2020
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|2 - 0
|Crystal Palace
|September 11, 2020
|Burnley
|23:00
|Manchester United
|Manchester City
|23:00
|Aston Villa
|November 21, 2020
|Newcastle United
|12:30
|Chelsea
|Aston Villa
|15:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|Tottenham Hotspur
|17:30
|Manchester City
|Manchester United
|20:00
|West Bromwich Albion
|November 22, 2020
|Fulham
|12:00
|Everton
|Sheffield United
|14:00
|West Ham United
|Leeds United
|16:30
|Arsenal
|Liverpool
|19:15
|Leicester City
|November 23, 2020
|Burnley
|17:30
|Crystal Palace
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|20:00
|Southampton
|November 27, 2020
|Crystal Palace
|20:00
|Newcastle United
|November 28, 2020
|Brighton & Hov…
|12:30
|Liverpool
|Manchester City
|15:00
|Burnley
|Everton
|17:30
|Leeds United
|West Bromwich Albion
|20:00
|Sheffield United
|November 29, 2020
|Southampton
|14:00
|Manchester United
|Chelsea
|16:30
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Arsenal
|19:15
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
