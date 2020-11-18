NKANA SIGNS MUMBA ON TWO-YEAR DEAL

Zambia Super League defending champions Nkana football Club have signed Ackim Mumba from Red Arrows FC on a two-year contract.

Nkana confirmed the signing of the player on their official Twitter account on October 20, 2020.

Ladies and gentlemen, we are introducing one of Zambia’s enterprising winger, Ackim Mumba. Ackim is joining kalampa on a two-year contract from Red arrows FC, the club said.

Mumba also commented on the signing and thanked the fans for the welcoming messages.

I am promising to bring hard work and nothing but the best to Chilata he said.

Nkana has been in the transfer market ahead of their Confideration of African Football (CAF) champions league campaign.

They have already confirmed the arrival of Tanzania Winger Ramadhani Singano and Ghanaian Forward Isaac Amoah both on loan from DR Congo giants TP Mazembe.

The 13 times record champions have continued beefing up their squad ahead of the kick of the 2020/2021 MTN/FAZ super league season.

