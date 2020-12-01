ZABSA TO LAUNCH TRIPLE ACTION SPORTS DAY

The Zambia Baseball and Softball Association (ZABSA) is set to launch the first ever triple action sports day featuring aerobics, baseball, baseball5 and softball.
ZABSA General Secretary Kenny Matishi said the association wants to bring together different people in society to have a feel of the three sports on a single day.
Matishi said the triple action will see over 10 teams throughout Lusaka taking part in the triple action launch which will be held at the Olympic Youth Development Centre (OYDC).
The association dispatched over 10 letters to various baseball clubs and it has made the triple action day open to teams wishing to be a part of it,Matishi
The general secretary explained that once the triple action day is launched, the association will be able to choose players for the league.
The launch of the triple action will help us discover new players, select a national team as well as give the association a guide on the number of teams that can be incorporated into the league likely to start next year,he added.
Meanwhile, Restoration Ministries International (RMI) Coach Musonda Chishimba said RMI is working towards using the triple action day as a platform to educate and keep young people especially girls away from immoral activities.
We intend to invite counselors who will talk to players about the need to end substance abuse and Gender Based Violence (GBV) in our societies,Chishimba
She has since urged the teams coming to participate in the triple action to spread the message to various people in their communities.
Determined and optimistic sports writer. Self driven and passionate towards seeing an inclusive coverage of sports.
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error
|November 29, 2020
|ZESCO United
|1 - 1
|Green Buffaloes
|Indeni
|1 - 0
|Power Dynamos
|Buildcon
|1 - 2
|Lumwana Radiants
|November 28, 2020
|Young Green Eagles
|0 - 2
|Kabwe Warriors
|Nkwazi
|0 - 0
|Prison Leopards
|Lusaka Dynamos
|3 - 0
|Zanaco
|November 25, 2020
|Zanaco
|3 - 1
|ZESCO United
|Lumwana Radiants
|0 - 0
|Young Green Eagles
|Kitwe United
|0 - 0
|Nkwazi
|Kabwe Warriors
|0 - 0
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Red Arrows
|0 - 0
|Indeni
|November 22, 2020
|Nkana
|1 - 1
|Zanaco
|November 21, 2020
|Nkwazi
|0 - 0
|Green Buffaloes
|Lusaka Dynamos
|1 - 1
|Lumwana Radiants
|Green Eagles
|1 - 0
|Kitwe United
|Red Arrows
|0 - 1
|Power Dynamos
|ZESCO United
|2 - 0
|Kabwe Warriors
|Indeni
|1 - 0
|Prison Leopards
|November 25, 2020
|Forest Rangers
|00:00
|Buildcon
|Power Dynamos
|13:00
|NAPSA Stars
|November 28, 2020
|Green Eagles
|00:00
|Red Arrows
|NAPSA Stars
|00:00
|Forest Rangers
|Nkana
|00:00
|Kitwe United
|December 2, 2020
|Red Arrows
|13:00
|Nkwazi
|Kabwe Warriors
|13:00
|Buildcon
|Zanaco
|13:00
|Young Green Eagles
|Kitwe United
|13:00
|ZESCO United
|Green Buffaloes
|13:00
|Lusaka Dynamos
|January 6, 2021
|Prison Leopards
|13:00
|Nkana
|Power Dynamos
|13:00
|Forest Rangers
|Indeni
|13:00
|Green Eagles
|Lumwana Radiants
|13:00
|NAPSA Stars
|November 30, 2020
|West Ham United
|2 - 1
|Aston Villa
|Leicester City
|1 - 2
|Fulham
|November 29, 2020
|Arsenal
|1 - 2
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Chelsea
|0 - 0
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Southampton
|2 - 3
|Manchester United
|November 28, 2020
|West Bromwich Albion
|1 - 0
|Sheffield United
|Everton
|0 - 1
|Leeds United
|Manchester City
|5 - 0
|Burnley
|Brighton & Hov…
|1 - 1
|Liverpool
|November 27, 2020
|Crystal Palace
|0 - 2
|Newcastle United
|November 23, 2020
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1 - 1
|Southampton
|Burnley
|1 - 0
|Crystal Palace
|November 22, 2020
|Liverpool
|3 - 0
|Leicester City
|Leeds United
|0 - 0
|Arsenal
|Sheffield United
|0 - 1
|West Ham United
|Fulham
|2 - 3
|Everton
|November 21, 2020
|Manchester United
|1 - 0
|West Bromwich Albion
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2 - 0
|Manchester City
|Aston Villa
|1 - 2
|Brighton & Hov…
|Newcastle United
|0 - 2
|Chelsea
|September 11, 2020
|Burnley
|23:00
|Manchester United
|Manchester City
|23:00
|Aston Villa
|December 4, 2020
|Aston Villa
|20:00
|Newcastle United
|December 5, 2020
|Burnley
|12:30
|Everton
|Manchester City
|15:00
|Fulham
|West Ham United
|17:30
|Manchester United
|Chelsea
|20:00
|Leeds United
|December 6, 2020
|West Bromwich Albion
|12:00
|Crystal Palace
|Sheffield United
|14:15
|Leicester City
|Tottenham Hotspur
|16:30
|Arsenal
|Liverpool
|19:15
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|December 7, 2020
|Brighton & Hov…
|20:00
|Southampton
|December 11, 2020
|Leeds United
|20:00
|West Ham United
|December 12, 2020
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|12:30
|Aston Villa
|Newcastle United
|15:00
|West Bromwich Albion
|Manchester United
|17:30
|Manchester City
|Everton
|20:00
|Chelsea
Department of Media and Communication Studies The University of Zambia Great East Road Campus E-Mail, Twitter, Facebook Mobile Number: +260-964-038739 +260-976-516733 Telephone: +260-211-290035