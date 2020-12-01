ZABSA TO LAUNCH TRIPLE ACTION SPORTS DAY



The Zambia Baseball and Softball Association (ZABSA) is set to launch the first ever triple action sports day featuring aerobics, baseball, baseball5 and softball.



ZABSA General Secretary Kenny Matishi said the association wants to bring together different people in society to have a feel of the three sports on a single day.



Matishi said the triple action will see over 10 teams throughout Lusaka taking part in the triple action launch which will be held at the Olympic Youth Development Centre (OYDC).

The association dispatched over 10 letters to various baseball clubs and it has made the triple action day open to teams wishing to be a part of it, Matishi

The general secretary explained that once the triple action day is launched, the association will be able to choose players for the league.

The launch of the triple action will help us discover new players, select a national team as well as give the association a guide on the number of teams that can be incorporated into the league likely to start next year, he added.

Meanwhile, Restoration Ministries International (RMI) Coach Musonda Chishimba said RMI is working towards using the triple action day as a platform to educate and keep young people especially girls away from immoral activities.

We intend to invite counselors who will talk to players about the need to end substance abuse and Gender Based Violence (GBV) in our societies, Chishimba

She has since urged the teams coming to participate in the triple action to spread the message to various people in their communities.



