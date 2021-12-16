LCC COMMENCES INSPECTION OF BILLBOARDS IN LUSAKA

Lusaka Mayor Chilando Chitangala says the Lusaka City Council has commenced its inspection of all billboards around the city.

In an interview with Lusaka star, Chitangala said the inspection is being conducted by the council’s engineering department in order to identify illegally mounted billboards and also ascertain their safety standards.

We would rather have legal billboards and collect revenue than have illegal billboards and still lose revenue, she said. Despite observing a lot of billboards in Lusaka, the city council is still losing revenue because some billboards do not have the council’s permission.

Chitangala added that the council has been prompted to take stock of all billboards around the city in order to safeguard the safety of the public.

With the heavy rains that we had experienced, we saw that the big billboards fell and that put the public’s safety in jeopardy, said Chitangala.

Chitangala further said that Lusaka City Council will soon engage billboard companies and owners in order to ensure that billboards are mounted in areas designated by the council.

Last month, a giant billboard after a heavy downpour collapsed along the Great East Road, Munali flyover bridge, which left two people with serious injuries.

