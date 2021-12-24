APPOINT UNZA COUNCIL, UNZAAWU URGES GOVT

The University of Zambia And Allied Workers Union (UNZAAWU) has called on the Minister of Education to urgently appoint a permanent council for the University of Zambia as the institution last had one 10 years ago.

Government dissolved Unza Council in 2010, and went on to appoint a caretaker council in 2012.

In an interview, UNZAAWU General Secretary, Moonga Mapunu said the University needs a council in order for it to offer policy direction and appoint management and workers at the institution.

The University Council is a body that is influential and important in the selection of who works at the institution, and it is also the key player in coming up with a decision of who manages the institution, and this is an important aspect, he said.

Mapunu further urged government to appoint objective individuals to the council who will not be influenced by politicians like in the past as this has hindered the operation of the University.

we want to see a council that will work independently and not under the influence of politicians that will just be relaying the ideas that are comng direct from the central government, he said. What we have seen in the past years are councils that have been directly managed by government agents and this is what we call micro-management, which we do not expect at all. Yesterday, Minister of Education, Douglas Syakalima dissolved the board of directors for the Higher Education Loans and Scholarship Board (HELSB) and the councils for Copperbelt and Mulungushi Universities.

