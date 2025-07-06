Copper Queens,Atlas Lionesses share spoils

Zambia’s Copper Queens put on a spirited performance against Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses in a pulsating Africa cup match that ended 2-2, with star forward Barbra Banda once again proving her quality and earning the Player of the Match accolade.

Zambia got off to a dream start when Barbra Banda found the back of the net just two minutes into the match, capitalizing on early pressure to give the Copper Queens an early 1-0 lead. However, the opponents responded quickly.

In the 11th minute, Morocco was awarded a penalty after a foul on Najati Badri. Ibtissam Jraidi calmly stepped up and converted, leveling the score at 1-1.

But the Copper Queens were not done. In the 28th minute, a brilliant link-up between Banda and Racheal Kundananji saw Zambia restore their lead.

Banda delivered a smooth assist to Kundananji, who displayed trademark composure to slot past Moroccan keeper Khadija Er-Rmichi, leaving the Morocco fans stunned and speechless as she celebrated her clinical finish.

Tensions flared just before halftime when Zambia’s Grace Chanda was shown a yellow card for a foul on Mrabet.

The referee added five minutes of stoppage time before blowing the whistle with Zambia leading 2-1 at the break.The second half saw both teams creating chances. In the 53rd minute, Ireen Lungu unleashed a powerful shot that narrowly missed the target.

Just three minutes later, Barbra Banda tested Er-Rmichi again, but the Moroccan keeper was equal to the challenge. Prisca Chilufya later picked up a yellow card for a foul on Fatima Tagnaout as the game remained fiercely contested.

Morocco pushed hard in the closing stages, and their persistence paid off in the 88th minute when captain Ghizlane Chebbak scored the equalizer, ensuring the match ended in a draw. Four minutes of added time could not separate the two sides.

Despite the late goal, Barbra Banda’s dynamic performance, including a goal and an assist, saw her named Player of the Match, as Zambia left the pitch with their heads held high after an entertaining encounter.