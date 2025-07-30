ZIA opposes controversial land bill

Zambia Institute of Architects (ZIA) President, Architect Musunka Silungwe has raised concern over the proposed Lands and Deeds Registry Bill currently before the National Assembly.

Mr. Silungwe said the bill, which proposes to grant the Chief Registrar of Lands the power to cancel Certificates of Title without court proceedings, could open the floodgates to land insecurity, abuse of power, and exploitation of vulnerable communities.

In a statement to Lusaka Star, Mr. Silungwe stated that the bill poses a serious threat to secure land tenure, national development and investor confidence in the country.

“This simply translates to the fact that you can reject a title deed without court proceedings,” he said.Mr.

Silungwe noted that granting such sweeping powers to a single office risks returning Zambia to an era reminiscent of colonial rule, where influence and wealth determined land ownership.

“We could return to the era of the British South Africa Company and colonial days, where those with enough power and influence could simply claim large parts of Zambia as their own because they could afford it and had the power to suppress others,” he said.

He added that this puts the entire country at risk, stating that any individual with power and influence could now apply pressure and submit an application for a title deed to be cancelled.

Mr. Silungwe urged the government to focus on more pressing land and infrastructure issues that require urgent policy and planning intervention.

“We have waterways and wetlands being encroached upon by unplanned residential and industrial developments that are polluting our water systems, like the Kafue River,” he said.

“We have new highways that are supposed to be fast and efficient, but are now clogged with developments that add hours of delay to commerce and industry.”

Mr. Silungwe further emphasized the need for legislators to take into account public submissions and stakeholder concerns before enacting any changes to land laws.

“We implore our legislators to have patience and include the concerns of the people as they make policies on their behalf,” he said.