TikTok ‘Tickles’ Comedians

In a digital world squeezed with various social media trends,some comic content creators recognize TikTok as a powerful tool for personal development.

TikTok is a popular social media platform where users create and share short videos, typically ranging from 15 seconds to three minutes. It covers a wide range of content, including dance, comedy, education, and lifestyle videos.

Theresa Lyainga says her journey on TikTok is not just about having a massive following or creating comedy but it’s about embracing the power of education and spreading love.

She reveals that her account serves as a virtual classroom where she shares her cooking skills and event decorating, among other things.

TikToker Theresa Lyainga during a photo session at a birthday party – picture credit/Theresa

Ms. Lyainga says TikTok is not just a platform for entertainment but also a valuable resource for acquiring new skills.

“I’ve always believed in the power of education to transform lives,” she says.

“TikTok provides an accessible platform for anyone to learn something new, no matter their background or circumstances.”

Through her interactions with other content creators and followers, she has built a supportive network of like-minded individuals who share her passion for learning and personal growth.

“I’ve met so many amazing people on TikTok who have inspired me to keep pushing myself and exploring new opportunities,” she says.

She expresses fascination saying that while most people think TikTok is just for dancing, there’s a lot one can learn on TikTok.

Ms. Lyainga emphasizes that a skill on TikTok can help one earn a living and provide for the family.

“TikTok has completely changed the way I approach learning,” she says.

“It’s not just about consuming content anymore; it’s about actively engaging with it and using it as a tool for personal development, and that, to me, is the true beauty of this platform.”

She hopes others will open their eyes and use TikTok away from the surge of undefined dances that have ambushed the socia platform.

Theresa Lyainga having a light moment – picture credit/Theresa

The comedian looks forward to a time when more youths will embrace the opportunities for learning and self-improvement that the platform offers.

Joseph Katongo, also known for his stage name as Kwantamu, explains that TikTok has significantly boosted his business.

He utilizes the platform not only to advertise but also to generate income, showcasing how TikTok has become a vital supplement for his success.

Comedian Kwantamu having a light moment – picture credit/Kwantamu

“TikTok has helped me get to where I am now. I’ve always used it to advertise my products and services because it allows me to reach a large audience at once,”says Kwantamu, who is also Lusaka’s Kabanana Ward 27 councilor.

He explains that his comedy has gained more recognition on TikTok and people appreciate his work more than before.

Kwantamu explains that he uses his large TikTok following to boost his visibility in all his ventures, including his political aspirations.

“People can actually make a living from it.Besides earning money, TikTok offers a wealth of knowledge and skills that can benefit you in the long run,” he echoes the words of Ms. Lyainga.

Amidst the benefits that come from TikTok, Kwantamu advises people to be careful with what they watch on TikTok, as their learning depends on their choices.

“What you follow is what you get,” says 31-year old Kwantamu.

Whether it’s mastering a new skill or discovering a hidden talent, both comedians believe that everyone has the potential to unlock their full potential with just a few swipes and clicks via TikTok.