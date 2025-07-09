Copper Queens aim to cage Lionesses in group A clash

Zambia’s Copper Queens are set for a pivotal showdown against Senegal this evening in their second Group A fixture at the ongoing TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The highly anticipated clash kicks off at 18h00 CAT at the El Bachir Stadium in Mohammedia, with live coverage on ZNBC TV 1, Diamond TV, and SuperSport.

Fresh from an entertaining 2-2 draw against tournament hosts Morocco in their opener, the Copper Queens will be looking to build on that result and secure their first win of the campaign. Senegal, meanwhile, made a statement of intent in their opening match with a commanding 4-0 victory over DR Congo.

Tonight’s encounter is a rematch of the thrilling 2022 WAFCON quarterfinal, where the two sides could not be separated after extra time and Zambia emerged victorious 4-2 on penalties.

That memorable win helped the Copper Queens reach the semifinals for the first time in their history and adds an extra layer of intrigue to this clash.Zambia have built an impressive record against West African opposition at WAFCON in recent editions.

In 2022, they defeated Togo in the group stage, drew with Senegal before the shootout win, and famously edged Nigeria 1-0 in the third-place play-off. Senegal, by contrast, have found Southern African teams to be a tough hurdle, including a 1-0 defeat to South Africa back in 2012.

Coach Nora Häuptle’s side also bring with them a solid group stage record, now unbeaten in their last five group matches at WAFCON registering two wins and three draws in that span.

Team news from the Zambian camp indicates some late fitness concerns.

Goalkeeper Catherine Musonda, who missed the Morocco match, and winger Xiomara Mapepa are both undergoing assessments ahead of the tie.

On the positive side, defender Martha Tembo returns to the lineup after serving a one-match suspension.

Later tonight, the group’s other fixture sees Morocco take on DR Congo at the Stade Olympique in Rabat.

That match kicks off at 21h00 CAT, concluding matchday two in Group A.