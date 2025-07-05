Zambia U20 Women’s National Team off to a flying start

Zambia U20 Women’s National Team, popularly known as the Young Copper Queens, announced their arrival in emphatic fashion at the ongoing COSAFA U20 Girls Championship | Region V Youth Games, thrashing South Africa 3-0 in their opening match.

Bwalya Namute Chileshe opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with a composed close-range finish following a dazzling solo run.

Ten minutes later, Lweendo Hanongo doubled the lead with a well-timed header that left the South African goalkeeper with no chance.

Lombanya Mwewa put the result beyond doubt in the dying minutes of the match, slotting home to cap off a dominant performance.

The team, composed of a blend of U20 and U17 players, is under the guidance of Assistant Coach Charity Nthala, who is standing in for head coach Florence Mwila as she prepares to travel to Liberia for a CAF A License coaching course.

The comprehensive victory puts Zambia in a strong position early in the competition and sends a clear message of intent.

In the men’s category of the ongoing COSAFA U20 Championship | Region V Youth Games, Zambia’s U17 National Team played out an entertaining 3-3 draw against rivals South Africa.

The match saw both sides exchange blows in a high octane affair, with Zambia finding the back of the net through Gabriel Phiri, Mapalo Simute, and Bongani Ndhlovu.

Despite leading for most of the game, Zambia were denied a win as South Africa struck a late equalizer in the second half to snatch a point.