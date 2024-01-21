Zambia to host World Skills Africa competition

Minister of Science and Technology Felix Mutati says Government will start renovating Livingstone Institute of Business and Engineering Studies (LIBES) in preparation to host World Skills Africa competition in March next year.

He said Government will work on improving the infrastructure, equipment and training capacity of the institutution in readiness to host the competition.

During the launch of World Skills Africa on Thursday last week,Mr Mutati said World Skills competition is not just about showcasing talent; it’s a commitment to change, collaboration, and creating a lasting legacy in skills development across Africa.

He said this event signifies a milestone for Africa and for Zambia as it hosts the competition for the first time.

Mr. Mutati said the government, under one unified system, commits to working together to ensure the successful delivery of the event next year.

“Under the leadership of President Hichilema, we anticipate embarking on a critical journey to transform the continent’s skills landscape.

“This is not just a defense but the beginning of a crucial transformation,’’ He said.

Mr. Mutati also said collaborating with the private sector, African Union (AU), and allies is crucial to addressing the impact of skills development on a global scale.

World Skills International(WSI) vice president for special affairs San Lin said skills competition is an efficient way to inspire youths and raise the benchmark and ambition of the technical and a vocational education in many countries.

Dr Lin said there is need to motivate young people to get into productive workforce for the economic development of Zambia.

And TEVETA Director General Cleophas Takaiza said World Skills Africa competition will not only provide a platform for youths in Africa to compete and innovate but will also be an inspiration for the youths to pursue TEVET.

“It is exciting that it is the first time in the history of Zambia that we going to host an international skills event and we very proud to be part of this great achievement,’’ He said.

Mr. Takaiza said the event shows collaboration with all the stakeholders to not only deliver a memorable skills competition next year but to initiate close collaboration and active participation in skills development.