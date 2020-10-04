UNDER 17 COSAFA TOURNAMENT RESCHEDULED FOR NOVEMBER 3

Council of Southern Africa football Associations (COSAFA) has rescheduled the COSAFA under 17 tournament that was initially set to take place between 15 and 25 October in South Africa.

The tournament is now pencilled for November 3 to 14 concurrently with the COSAFA women’s champions in South Africa.

COSAFA General Secretary Sue Destombes said a lot of work is being done to make sure the tournament takes place.

A lot of work has gone on behind the scenes during the COVID-19 pandemic to try and realise our goals of hosting these events and also to continue our mandate of developing Southern African football on and off the pitch , said COSAFA General Secretary Sue Destombes.

But we are completely reliant on conditions being favourable and obviously that is out of our control. What we can promise is that health and safety protocols will be in place, as well as utilising practices from the experiences of the South African Football Association, who successfully completed their 2019-20 league season, Destombes said.

The teams that have confirmed their participation are South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Comoros, Angola and Malawi, while Namibia and Eswatini are awaiting government approval to travel.

Zambia under 17 women national team drew with power dynamos on Saturday in a friendly that marked their finial preparation before the 10 days break.

The team is expected to be back in camp on 14 October to continue with the preparations for the tournament.

