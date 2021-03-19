A sneak peek at Kazadi’s The Secret Life of a Slay Queen

With the African film industry thriving to be the next big market, the Zambian film industry is growing and stepping up to tell its stories.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic putting many works to a stop, the film industry has continued to blossom.

This can be seen from the continued release of Zambezi Magic shows such as Mpali and Zuba among others, but not forgetting the release of the movie ‘Black Dollar’ last year by Kazadi films.

This year, Kazadi films took it up a notch and is set to release a series titled ‘The Secret Life of a Slay Queen’.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, Kazadi Films Founder, David Kazadi said the series is meant to tell a story that depicts the life of a slay queen beyond what she is known for.

kazadi added that it is a prominent thing in Africa and in the world that real stories are told about real people.

After the release of Black Dollar we thought of going for a natural approach and aThe Secret Life of a Slay Queen is something that people have talked about but never thought of turning into a series, Kazadi.

It is worth to note that despite the Zambian film industry thriving during the pandemic, work has not been business as usual when producing the films and shows that have been hitting our TV screens of late.

Kazadi highlighted that due to the pandemic, the normal number of people on set to work on the upcoming series had to be reduced and this had a massive effect on production.

Meanwhile, Actress Kasonde Lithando Mulilo, who is playing the main character ‘Scarlet’ in the series has expressed excitement about being part of the series.

The actress further said the industry needs to grant opportunities to new and upcoming actors and production personnel behind the camera.

It has been an incredible experience filming and the viewers should expect something different and Interesting, Mulilo.

I mean just look at Black Dollar. It is mind-blowing and different from any other movie so expect no less.

The upcoming series is among the various film projects that are under development during the pandemic.

As the country waits in anticipation for the series, expectations are high and it is hoped for that the show quenches our thirst to want to see our local shows tell real stories; our stories.

