Nkandu urges fans to fill up Levy Mwanawasa Stadium

Government has called on soccer fans across the country to fill up the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola ahead of Zambia’s Group E CAF FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match against Niger on Sunday, October 12, 2025.

On Wednesday, October 8, the Chipolopolo boys defeated Tanzania 1–0 at the Amani Stadium, thanks to a 75th-minute goal by Fashion Sakala who converted a cross from Lubambo Musonda.

Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts, Elvis Nkandu, said Chipolopolo’s victory against Tanzania has given fans every reason to pack the 49,800-seater stadium.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Mr. Nkandu said the reason for filling up the stadium is to cheer on the Copper Bullets as they take on Niger at 15:00 hours.

“Let’s show our usual support!” he said shortly after Zambia’s victory.

Group E leaders Morocco have already booked a spot at the World Cup with a comfortable 21 points.

Niger sits in second position with 12 points, followed by Tanzania with 10 points, while Zambia is in fourth position with 9 points, just one point behind.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by three North American countries: Canada, Mexico and the United States.The tournament will feature 104 matches across 16 cities in the three nations between June 11 and July 19, 2026.