Mweemba settles money concerns ahead of Morocco clash

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) President Keith Mweemba has moved swiftly to calm financial tensions in the Chipolopolo camp ahead of Monday’s crucial Group E CAF World Cup qualifier against Morocco at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Mweemba, accompanied by FAZ Vice president Mutale Ng’andu and general secretary Machacha Shepande, visited the national team in Ndola on Friday to address outstanding player allowances and other pressing matters, in a bid to lift team morale before the high-stakes clash.

“We have come here to meet you and ensure that we address some of your concerns,” said Mweemba when he addressed the team in Ndola at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

“The idea is to make sure that by the time you walk onto the field on Monday you will have clearer heads with no worries.”

He assured the squad that part of the owed allowances from previous matches would be paid before the Morocco encounter, adding that FAZ had engaged various stakeholders to resolve the broader debt situation.

“We know that you are owed money from previous games, but our duty is to ensure that we own up because that is leadership,” Mweemba stated.

“We have made great strides in liquidating various debts, and in due course, we will provide a full update on the progress made.”

In addition to financial assurances, Mweemba urged players to put patriotism at the forefront of their performance.

“You have to play for the badge. I’m sure you know you don’t get rich by playing for the national team your full-time job is at the club,” he said.

“But representing your country is a great honour, and it’s something you do for pride.”

And Chipolopolo captain Lubambo Musonda expressed gratitude on behalf of the team.

“We want to thank the president and his delegation for coming here to address our concerns,” Musonda said.

“We are grateful for the issue of the allowances and thank you for the money we will receive by Monday.”

Zambia, currently second in Group E, face a daunting task against group leaders Morocco, who have already secured automatic qualification.

However, Chipolopolo remain in contention for one of the four best second-placed spots in the CAF zone play-offs.Kick-off for Monday’s decisive encounter is set for 15h00 at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.