FAZ appoints new GS

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has appointed veteran administrator Machacha Shepande as General Secretary (GS), replacing Reuben Kamanga, who has stepped down on mutual terms after serving in the role for two years.

FAZ President Keith Mweemba said the association has also parted ways with Deputy GS John Msimuko, also by mutual agreement.

“The Executive Committee convened and deliberated on a wide range of issues, among them the appointment of the new General Secretary,”Mweemba said in a media statement.

“On behalf of my executive, I wish to announce that we have appointed Machacha Shepande as General Secretary.”

He added that Shepande brings a wealth of experience, having served as Head of Sport at the African Union Commission in Addis Ababa for over 10 years and previously worked as GS of the National Sports Council of Zambia.

Mweemba has since congratulated Shepande and expressed confidence in his ability to strengthen the association’s secretariat.

He also thanked Kamanga and Msimuko for their contributions to Zambian football and wished them success in their next chapters.