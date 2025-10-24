IFL Zambia champions integrity among leaders

Zambia’s true independence must extend beyond political freedom to include economic empowerment, moral integrity and spiritual liberation, the International Friendship League (IFL) Zambia, says.

IFL Zambia President Iven Mulenga, said Zambia’s founding fathers envisioned a land of peace, prosperity and equality where every citizen could live in dignity and have access to opportunities.

Speaking during the IFL Special Independence Day Celebration Inaugural Meeting at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka, today, Mr Mulenga however, emphasized that achieving this vision requires moral and spiritual renewal among citizens and leaders alike.

“The government has often complained about corruption and other negative vices among professionals,” he said.

“As IFL Zambia, we believe that by evangelizing and promoting moral integrity among leaders, these vices can be greatly reduced, paving the way for genuine national development.”

Mr. Mulenga said the organization aims to influence the nation’s leadership and professionals to transform their success into service for others, thereby strengthening the moral and spiritual foundation of the country.

He reaffirmed IFL’s commitment to reaching the highest levels of society with the Gospel and encouraging leaders to embrace not only excellence in business and governance but also righteousness, compassion, and stewardship.

“Our goal is to see a Zambia where men and women are economically empowered yet spiritually anchored a nation free from the chains of sin, corruption, poverty, and moral decay,” he said.

Mr. Mulenga also reminded attendees that Zambia’s identity as a Christian nation must be reflected in the conduct of its people and leaders.

He urged citizens to recommit themselves to God, noting that national progress can only be achieved through faith, unity, and moral transformation.

Meanwhile, Lufwanyama District Constituency Development Fund (CDF) Committee Chairperson Eric Hamweemba urged churches in the country to access the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Mr. Hamweemba said there is nothing unchristian about the CDF initiative, emphasizing that it promotes unity and equal opportunity among Zambians.

He added that the CDF does not discriminate based on political affiliation or background, stressing that all citizens have the right to benefit from national development resources.

The IFL Inaugural Meeting was held under the theme “Beyond Independence: Living in True Freedom” and was graced by Deeper Life National Overseer, Pastor John Amoni.