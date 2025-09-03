DEC Nabs Tanzanian drug cartel suspects

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested multiple individuals, including two Tanzanian nationals, in a sweeping nationwide operation targeting drug trafficking networks.

The arrests involving large quantities of cannabis, crystal meth, miraa, and codeine are part of the Commission’s ongoing efforts to dismantle both local and transnational drug cartels operating in Zambia.

DEC Deputy Public Relations Officer, Theresa Mawere said in Lusaka, the DEC arrested Ally Ally Eliasa, a 28-year-old Tanzanian national, for trafficking 75 prepacked kilograms of cannabis.

“This arrest is a clear signal that Zambia will not be used as a transit route for illicit drug networks.We are stepping up surveillance and cracking down hard on all fronts,” Ms. Mawere said.

She added that in Chirundu District, Southern Province, 36-year-old Kelalyo Ibrahim William, also of Tanzanian origin, was apprehended after being found with 43.4 kilogrammes of high-grade cannabis hidden in suitcase compartments on a bus travelling from Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, in Luapula Province’s Mansa District, local residents Moses Sikanyika (32) and Maybin Chilembo (38) were arrested for trafficking 95 bundles of Miraa weighing nearly 50 kilogrammes.

She revealed that in a separate incident in Livingstone, Japhet Matome (25) was caught with 24 sachets of suspected crystal meth. DEC officials warned the public about the highly addictive and dangerous nature of the substance.

“Crystal Meth is not just another drug it’s a weapon against communities,” Ms Mawere emphasized.

“It causes irreversible harm including aggression, mental health disorders, and permanent organ damage.”

In Nakonde, Estella Bwalya (43) of Ntindi village was arrested while attempting to transport 50 bundles of Miraa for sale in Lusaka.

Simultaneously, in another Chirundu operation, Kaile Wisdom Dawn (32) and Simpokolwe Chizya (25) were arrested for the unlawful importation of 900 bottles of Benylin with Codeine.

Ms Mawere said all suspects remain in lawful custody and face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act No. 35 of 2021The Commission is calling on citizens to play an active role in the fight against drug trafficking.

“Zambians must remain alert and continue to report any suspicious activity. Together, we can disrupt these criminal networks before they ruin lives,” said Ms Mawere.