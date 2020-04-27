ZAMRA WARNS AGAINST PRODUCTION OF COUNTERFEIT MEDICINE

The Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has noted with concern reports in some sections of the media about people promoting and selling fake medicines and allied substances recommended for use as preventive measures against coronavirus.

In a statement, ZAMRA Senior Public Relations Officer Christabel Iliamupu said the authority has heightened post marketing surveillance through inspections and monitoring of advertisements related to COVID-19 on the Zambian market in response to the reports.

Mrs. Iliamupu added that sampling and testing of products such as alcohol-based hand sanitizer is on-going and that products which fail to meet the set standard of quality, safety and efficacy shall be withdrawn from circulation.

Falsified medicine and allied substances are harmful, unsafe and have the potential to seriously endanger one’s health, Mrs Iliamupu said

She further said that ZAMRA is following up on individuals and companies claiming to have products that can prevent, treat or cure Coronavirus.

We are working tirelessly to ensure that false products are not placed on the zambian market, she said.

ZAMRA has since warned all those engaging in the production and sale of falsified medicine and allied substances to refrain from such vices or risk being prosecuted, as provided for under the Medicines and Allied Substances Act No.3 of 2013.



Related

Comments

comments