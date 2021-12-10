THREE PEOPLE CONVICTED FOR OPERATING ILLEGAL DRUG STORES, AGRO-VET SHOP

Zambia Medicine Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) says three people of Zimba District of Southern Province have been convicted and fined for operating illegal drug stores and an agro-veterinary shop without approval from the authority.

In a statement, ZAMRA Senior Public Relations Officer, Christabel Iliamupu identified the three as Gabriel Banda, aged 47, Chipego Sikanembe, aged 40 and Phinley Mutempa, aged 26, who have since been fined between k4,500 and k5,000 and in default, 12 months simple imprisonment.

And in a related incident, ZAMRA has arrested two people for illegally operating a pharmacy, contrary to the provisions of the Medicine and Allied Substances Act of 2013.

The two are Chrispin Mufalali Simasiku, male aged 40 years of Kamwala Compound in Lusaka, who has been charged with operating an illegal mobile Pharmaceutical wholesale and John Chembe, male aged 42 years of Solwezi charged for illegally operating a health shop, she said. The authority has seized the medicines from Chrispin Mufalali Simasiku.

She added that the two have since been released on police bond and will appear in court soon.

As the authority we remain resolute in ensuring that only registered pharmaceutical outlets are operational in our quest to consistently protect public and animal health, Iliamupu said.

Iliamupu has since reiterated that ZAMRA will continue its routine inspections and monitoring, and that would be offenders risk prosecution in accordance with the law.

