CABINET APPROVES COVID-19 VACCINE

Cabinet has approved the COVID-19 vaccine and will soon start administering it to high risk persons above the age of 18.

Health Minister Jonas Chanda said Cabinet had approved the acquisition, financing and deployment of the vaccine to the eligible Zambians.

Health workers, frontline staff, police, journalists, security men, senior citizens above 60 years, religious and traditional leaders are among those to receive the vaccine, Dr. Chanda.

Dr. Chanda said the vaccine imported into Zambia is the one been used in the United Kingdom.

He added that the Zambia Medicine Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) and the Ministry of Health will be responsible to ensure that the vaccine is safe and efficient.

And, Dr. Chanda noted with concern the trend of patients leaving the hospital against medical advice and returning to the facilities in a worse condition.

He said patients who leave healthcare facilities against medical advice have been among those lost to COVID-19, while others have developed severe diseases.

We therefore continue to urge all individuals who test positive and are symptomatic to seek medical care early, and once admitted, to follow the guidance given by health care workers and only leave the facility once they have been discharged, Dr. Chanda.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Kennedy Malama said his office is in consultation with the United Nations (UN) and other stakeholders on the procurement process and other technicalities involved.

The nation will be kept informed on the progess in due course, Dr. Malama.

And, Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga has called on the media to familiarize themselves with the vaccine to assist in demystifying the myths surrounding it.

