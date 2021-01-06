NAQEZ BACKS GOVT’S MOVE TO REOPEN SCHOOLS

National Action for Quality Education (NAQEZ) has backed the decision by government to reopen schools as scheduled provided that safety measures are intensified.

NAQEZ Executive Director, Aaron Chansa said that government needs to set up rigid initiatives that would make the learning environment conducive for pupils as they return for class.

As an organization, we will monitor the process closely and see to it that all schools are ready to reopen on the 18th of the month under safe environments as extending the date will have its adverse effects. Mr. Chansa said.

The executive director further noted that should the virus worsen, changes to the reopening of schools would then be discussed.

Mr. Chanda added that government had two weeks to ensure that all the equipment necessary to protect pupils from the virus were bought.

We need to see sanitizers in schools, we need to see schools having running water and enough desks for learners to physically distance. We do not want to see learners on the floor as it was last time, he said.

Meanwhile, a Kalingalinga resident and parent has expressed concern, saying that government should not reopen schools because of the new COVID-19 variant that has emerged.

Mary Banda told Lusaka Star that many children do not know how to adequately protect themselves and use essential materials such as masks.

Mrs. Banda has therefore urged government not to reopen schools as scheduled but instead wait and see how the virus intensifies and spreads.

This follows government’s directive to reopen all schools as scheduled on January 18, 2021. The move has been met with polarised views.

