WWF nods govt move to halt mining in Central Province

Amos Sikaonga
By Amos Sikaonga
World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Zambia has commended Government for closing mining and processing project sites in Serenje and Mkushi districts of Central Province.

In a statement availed to Lusaka star, WWF Public Relations Manager Mildred Zyambo said this bold decision by the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment will send a strong message to various project implementers countrywide to always operate within the confines of the law and regulations that govern environmental management.

Meanwhile, WWF Zambia Country Director, Nachilala Nkombo said WWF will continue working hand in hand with the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA), Water Resources Management Authority (WARMA) and other environmental regulators to ensure a sustainable environment for the benefit of people and nature.

“WWF Zambia believes that environmental regulatory bodies such as ZEMA and WARMA need such political will in order to strengthen compliance monitoring exercises countrywide,” said Nkombo.

“This political support will endeavor to decouple economic growth from environmental degradation in accordance with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Vision 2030.

She urged Government through the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment to continue strengthening their monitoring and surveillance systems to ensure that all projects across the country adhere to environmental regulations.

On Monday, Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu announced the closure of various mining project sites in Serenje and Mkushi ditricts for abrogating the provisions of the Environmental Management Act No. 12 of 2011.

