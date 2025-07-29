back to top
Dumisani rejects K9.4 million from betting company

Caren Nambela
By Caren Nambela
The founder of Africa Must Think conference, Dumisani Ncube has reveals that he has turned down a K9.4 million sponsorship offer from a betting company.

In a Facebook post, Mr Ncube said the decision was made on ethical grounds due to harmful effects of betting on individuals and communities.

“The conference is known for promoting critical thinking, innovation, and youth empowerment,” he said.

The decision has since sparked both criticism and praise. Some say it was irresponsible to turn away such a huge amount.

“My inbox is full of people who are impacted negatively by betting. Some are the victims and some are the victims of the victims, they are all applauding me for having taken such a bold stance,” he added.

He futher urged people to not prostitute their brand and be strong on what they stand on because betting impacts lives negatively.

The founder’s decision reflects his commitment to integrity and social responsibility.With the Africa Must Think conference just around the corner, the founder’s decision may have cost millions in sponsorship, but it has gained even more in credibility.

Caren Nambela
Caren Nambela
