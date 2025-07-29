back to top
HomeNewsLong awaited News Diggers Documentary finally airs

Long awaited News Diggers Documentary finally airs

Gerald Mambwe
By Gerald Mambwe
99

After months of legal drama and public anticipation, News Diggers has finally premiered its explosive documentary at Radisson Blu Hotel and aired it across its social media platforms on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

In May 2025, News Diggers released a trailer for its investigative documentary titled “Chinese Investment in Zambia: The Good, the Bad and the Dangerous,” which highlights allegations including illegal mining, environmental degradation, fraud, labor abuses, and even sex trafficking linked to Chinese-owned operations in Zambia.

A day before the documentary’s scheduled premiere on May 23, the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Zambia secured an interim injunction from the Lusaka High Court, arguing that the teaser was defamatory and misrepresented Chinese businesses.

The injunction banned the airing of the full documentary, exposing News Diggers to potential contempt of court charges and penalties, including imprisonment or fines of up to 300 kwacha (about US \$12).

After the June 12 hearing date passed, the High Court lifted the injunction on July 18, ruling that the Chamber had no valid cause of action clearing the way for News Diggers to finally air the documentary as initially planned.

“It was a very difficult undertaking. We started this work three to four years ago, compiling data and speaking to people. We visited a lot of dangerous places to come up with this documentary,” said News Diggers Editor-in-Chief Joseph Mwenda in an interview on the red carpet at Radisson Blu Hotel today.

“What we are hoping to do now is to reach a lot of people, because we want them to understand why we have produced this documentary, what has gone wrong, and why we need some collective measures around it.”

Previous article
CBU student expulsions angers ZANASU
Next article
ZIA opposes controversial land bill
Gerald Mambwe
Gerald Mambwe
Related articles

Welcome to UNZA Dept of Media and Communication Studies

Learn more about us at unza.zm

Visit our Department

From the archive

IS HOMOSEXUALITY A MORE SERIOUS CRIME?

It’s amazing what we choose to give attention to sometimes. Late August 2019 had the whole Zambia talking when 52 year old Capital buses...

ECL dies at 68

Tourism Promoter urges Govt to improve air transport

Load more

From the archive

Popular articles

Navigation

A Teaching Newspaper for the Department of Media and Communication Studies

The University of Zambia (UNZA)

Contact

The University of Zambia
Dept of Media and Communication Studies
Great East Road Campus
PO Box 32379
Lusaka, Zambia

Mobile 1: +260 964 038739
Mobile 2: +260 976 516733
Telephone: +260 211 290035

Follow us

Authors | Privacy Policy | Terms of Service