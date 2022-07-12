CEHF unveils roadmap on development of the lead in paint regulation

The Children’s Environmental Health Foundation on June 29, 2022 convened with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, the World Health Organization (WHO), environmental specialists, and legal experts on establishing the roadmap to the establishment of regulation on lead in paint.

Speaking during a consultative meeting at Lusaka’s Sarovar Hotel, CEHF Chairperson Michael Musenga stated that the consultative meeting was meant to establish a definite and final roadmap to the development of a lead in paint legislation.

Mr Musenga noted that the process had been long overdue, and there was a need for political will from government-aligned ministries and agencies in supporting the development process.

“We are quite encouraged with the political will under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema. This will spearhead the process of developing a law which should have been in effect in 2020,” he explained.

Meanwhile, CEHF also convened with the Ministry of Health, and the World Health Organization at the World Health Organization Country Office in Lusaka to establish the following outlines of the roadmap;

Conduct a comprehensive legal review of various existing laws on Lead in paint in Zambia.

Conduct a comprehensive review of various regional and international treaties or agreements, other relevant persuasive documents and legislation in other jurisdictions on Lead in paint.

Identify legislation that may serve as a conflict and/or overlap within the existing and any proposed legislation on Lead in paint.

Outline the institutional framework and identify the lead institution responsible for the enactment of the proposed legislation on Lead in paint.

Prepare a detailed report that includes reviews of findings (b–e), recommendations and a cost work plan.

Musenga explained to the Lusaka Star that the consultative meetings had resolved to draft the law within the course of three months.

From left to right: World Health Organization(WHO) in charge of Programs Dr Freddy Masaninga, Dr Cheleka Kaziya Mulenga the Assistant Director Environmental Health under the Ministry of Health, and CEHF Chairperson Michael Musenga at the WHO Country Office in Lusaka.

The CEHF boss mentioned that for the country to achieve full committee consensus and resolution of the drafting of the law, the committee needed to be chaired by the Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary for Technical Services.

“Zambia is one of the 20 African countries that pledged to have the establishment of a lead in paint regulation by the year 2020. This year we will be able to make great progress as we have noted the strong political will from the government, especially under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema,” he stated.