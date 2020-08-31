EMIRATES TO RESUME DUBAI-LUSAKA FLIGHTS

Fly Emirates has announced the resumption of passenger services to Lusaka with two weekly flights to and from Dubai effective September 4, 2020.

According to a statement made available to the Lusaka Star, the resumption of passenger services is meant to boost the airline’s global network to 79 cities.

Emirates management said the resuming of flights to Lusaka will offer Emirates customers in Zambia the opportunity to travel to Dubai, as well as an array of onward connections to Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and America through the airline’s Dubai hub.

“The addition of Lusaka also broadens Emirates’ reach into Africa with nine destinations served,” Emirates management said.

Emirates management further said flights to Lusaka will be operated with a Boeing 777-300ER, adding that starting from September 4, 2020, the airline will serve Lusaka on Fridays and Sundays.

Emirates’ flight EK 713 will depart from Dubai at 08:20hrs, arriving in Lusaka at 13:30hrs. The return flight, EK 714 departs Lusaka at 15:30hrs, arriving in Dubai at 00:25hrs the next day. Customers can book flights on emirates.com or via travel agents, they said.

Management also said customers can stop over or travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors.

They added that to ensure the safety of travelers, visitors, and the community, COVID-19 PCR tests will be mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving in Dubai, including Unoted Aran Emirates citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.

Management said customers can now travel with confidence, as Emirates has committed to cover COVID-19 related medical expenses, free of cost, should they be diagnosed with COVID-19 during their travel while they are away from home.

