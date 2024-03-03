Accommodation List Expected in 3 Weeks-UNZASU

University of Zambia Student Union (UNZASU) president Vincent Musilikani has announced that the accommodation list for returning students is expected to be released in three weeks after the publication of the supplementary examination results.

Mr. Musilikani, who is UNZASU Great East Campus president, says the list was delayed due to the ongoing supplementary examinations.

He said this during a briefing at the University of Zambia Great East Road Campus on Friday,March 2,2024.

Mr.Musilikani said allocating rooms in phases is not ideal because the number of vacant rooms is yet to be determined once the Students Information System (SIS) has been updated.

“The University can not give rooms when they don’t know the actual number of vacant rooms, because when somebody is writing supplementary exams, they are partialy out of the system and their accommodation is withheld ,” Mr. Musilikani said.

He added that some rooms might not be included in both the first and the second list as a result, no one else will know about the availability of such rooms.

“It might be a breeding ground for corruption if people out there are aware of vacant rooms that are not accounted for,”Mr. Musilikani said.

Meanwhile, UNZASU- Ridgeway campus president Rodgers Tembo said only one accommodation list will be published this year because everyone on the list would have been considered.

“What the University is trying to sort out the is recurring issue of returning students reclaiming their rooms once they clear supplementary exams,”Mr. Tembo said

Mr Tembo has called on the student porpulace to remain calm and exercise patience as the unions makes sure that the process of marking is expedited to ensure that the accommodation list is released on time.