UNZASU VEEP urges aspiring candidates to expect less, says the union is only attractive from the outside

By John Chaambwa
University of Zambia Student Union (UNZASU) outgoing Vice-President Christopher Jambila has urged candidates vying for various positions in the union to lower their expectations, as 80 percent of what they imagine does not exist.

Speaking during a DMH -TV’s program, Mr. Jambila said that the union appears as attractive as honey from the outside but is quite different from within.

“The incoming executive should be quick to adapt because you have a lot of expectations when you’re outside the union, but 80 percent of those expectations are myths,” he said.

“That’s not how things work.”

He further advised that as the new executive takes over, they should learn when to take a firm stance and when to adopt a more diplomatic approach.

“As the saying goes, ‘you catch more flies with honey than with vinegar.’ Yes, it’s attractive to see the Viva chants and people challenging the Vice Chancellor, but as appealing as it looks, it can actually harm the people you’re trying to represent,” said Mr. Jambila.

Meanwhile, UNZASU Minister of Information, Research, and Employment Peter Lwipa said that this year’s UNZASU achieved several things, including advocating for the construction of stand-alone toilets and lobbying for students with insufficient payments to be allowed to sit for exams.

