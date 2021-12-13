TRADERS URGED TO MOVE TO DESIGNATED TRADING AREAS

Zambia National Marketeers Credit Association (ZANAMACA) has encouraged all traders to move to designated trading areas in order to ensure smooth trading is conducted.

Speaking in an interview, ZANAMACA President, Mupila Kameya said traders will benefit from the shelter, water, social and economic empowerment that comes with being in designated trading areas.

Kameya said conducting businesses in streets is not conducive for both the seller and buyer.

Streets are not meant for business because traffic does not flow smoothly whenever peope conduct trade there, Kameya said.

He urged traders to move to Lusaka City Market once its reconstruction is completed in order to ensure that diseases such as Cholera are prevented.

The reconstruction of City market is done and traders are waiting for the local authorities to give guidance on when the market will be reopened for business, Kameya said. As we stand, City Market is at 100 percent completion in terms of refurbishment, so very soon, Lusaka City Council will sit and deliberate as to when the market will be ready for business.

Meanwhile, Mirriam Mbewe, a trader along Lumumba Road has expressed concern over the delay by the local authorities in reopening City Market.

We are approaching the rainy season in the next few weeks and we still have not been granted trading spaces by the local authorities, she said.

Mbewe urged the authorities to hasten the reopening of the market so as to have people move to markets with better trading conditions.

She further said there should be impartiality when allocating trading spots within the new markets.

In July 2017, fire gutted Lusaka City Market destroying property worth millions of kwacha.

Related

Comments

comments