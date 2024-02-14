HomeNewsFPI hails radio broadcasters

FPI hails radio broadcasters

John Chaambwa
By John Chaambwa
21

Free Press Initiative (FPI) has commended radio broadcasters for fulfilling their duty in providing accurate, impartial and diverse content to the public.

FPI director Joan Chirwa said radio remains a primary source of news, entertainment and educational programming reaching even the most remote areas where other forms of media may not penetrate.

She said this in a statement yesterday on Wolrd radio day.

“Radio serves as vital tool for disseminating crucial information to citizens across diverse communities,” She said.

“[Radio] bridges gaps in access to knowledge and empowering individuals with the information they need to make informed decisions about their lives and communities.”

Ms. Chirwa however regrets the challenges faced by the Zambian media landscape, including threats ,safety of journalists, censorship and restrictions on press freedom.

She said there is need to create an enabling environment that fosters independent and pluralistic media where journalists can work without fear of harassment, intimidation or persecution.

“On World Radio day, let us reaffirm our commitment to defending the fundamental principles of freedom of expression and access to information,’’ She said.

