Chief Chiwala hails DEC efforts to curb lawlessness

Rosariah Mbao
By Rosariah Mbao
Senior Chief Chiwala of the Lamba has commended the Drug Enforcement Commission(DEC) for their efforts to curb illegal activities such as money laundering and brewing of Kachasu that have prevailed in the chiefdom.

Chief Chiwala hailed DEC for playing an active role in advocating against vices such as Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and drug abuse which he identified as a threat to peace and stability in the chiefdom.

The traditional leader further said there is need for Government to strengthen security along the border leading into Democratic Republic of Congo(DRC) to avert criminal activities.

Chief Chiwala said this when a delegation from DEC visited him.

Meanwhile, DEC Copperbelt regional commander, Joseph Kaluzi highlighted the Chief’s dedication to fight social ills in the community.

“[This is demonstrated] by His Royal Highness’s confiscation of containers filled with Molasses from his chiefdom[which is] the main ingredient used in the brewing of Kachasu and other illicit substances,” Mr Kaluzi said.

He said the works by the Chief aligns well with the vision of DEC to strengthen collaboration with traditional leaders (to) fight vices society.

