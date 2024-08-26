Is UNZA ready to hold this year’s UNZASU elections? Are the candidates any better than last year’s?

It is that time of year when some students at the University of Zambia (UNZA) parade themselves as aspiring candidates for various positions in the University of Zambia Student Union (UNZASU).

During this period, the streets of UNZA usually get plastered and clamored with various slogans and stage names.

The common ones usually have an attributing noun “UNZA” followed by a catchy stage name, such as “UNZA busa pa Religious”.

An example of a campaign flyer by an aspiring Candidate during the 2022 UNZASU elections.

In line with the UNZASU constitution the electrol commission should be on ground orienting candidates as anticipation grows among students about who will be the next set of leaders.

However, what is particularly intriguing this year is the seemingly low-key enthusiasm among the aspiring candidates.

There is an observable fear in most of them that can’t be overlooked. Most of the so-called aspiring candidates seem to have the desire to ascend to leadership but are hesitant at the same time.

It is concerning that the hopeful leaders hold so much uncertainty.

Are this year’s aspiring candidates ready to take the mantle?

Around this time last year, aspiring candidates could be spotted in social places garnering support.

Perhaps last year’s pre-election period was the most memorable.

During this time, the UNZASU electoral commission was active, releasing statements about the upcoming elections.

They were busy and ensuring the electrol code of conduct is followed.

They were already cracking down on aspiring candidates who had allegedly started premature campaigns.

Around this time, the electoral commission was on the ground announcing dates for the orientation of candidates.

The nominations were set to take place in the first week of September, but suddenly, candidates started receiving announcements of incomplete processes from the electoral commission.

The candidates, eager to participate in the elections, began knocking on the door of the electoral commission, which kept assuring them that they were still putting things in place.

However, they eventually let it slip in one of the meetings that there was no money to finance the elections, which demanded over K200,000.

The electoral commission made it clear that the previous union had left debts as they had taken out a loan to finance the elections.

This raised questions about where the union fee that each student pay go and whether elections are not included in the budget.

Armed with this information, students began to hold rallies advocating for the elections to be held to the extent of fundraising for the elections.

It became clear that the advocacy was in vain, as electrol commission canceled the elections on September 18th last year .

To an observer, this announcement definitely angered some believers in democracy and student rights.

Whether that led to the disastrous riot that occurred on the night of September 18th is a story for another day.

Whoever was behind the riot likely had direct interests in the elections.

During that period, the university was plunged into a somber state, with several arrests being made of students and non-students allegedly involved in the riot.

During this period, security personnel at UNZA were compiling and investigating the riot.

Apparently, the investigation led to a long list of some influential students believed to have been behind the riot. The next step was obvious: these alleged perpetrators were suspended pending Student Disciplinary Board (SDB) hearings.

There was a wave of fear and panic among students, especially when suspension letters were issued one by one.

This even attracted human rights activists who called on UNZA to cease the suspensions, arguing that innocent students who desired to provide student leadership were being punished.

Oblivious to these appeals, UNZA’s SDB began conducting disciplinary hearings.

Those who were presented with clear evidence of having caused the riot faced the full wrath of management, as they were expelled from the university, plunging them into an uncertain future.

However, those who were innocent were reinstated.

Whether UNZA provided therapy for these students is a topic for another day.

The bag of worry and mental torture remained on the expelled students and their guardians.

They sweated in every higher office, seeking mercy and trying hard to prove their innocence and harmlessness.

But UNZA, guided by the book with student rules and regulations stood firm.During the same period, miraculously funds for the elections were provided and the electrol process commenced and concluded in extraordinarily a week.A new leadership was ushered in.

In the background, the expelled students continued to appeal to higher authorities until they were eventually pardoned through the office of the Minister of Education, Douglas Syakalima.

To an innocent, uninvolved student, this might have seemed like a distant issue not affecting them.

Alas, management, with its vicious teeth, tore through many innocent hearts by imposing a surcharge of K1000 to each student to cover for the damages caused by the riotous behavior.

The imposed surcharge which left students with no option but to pay as their results release depended on that.

This left many students lamenting, but to no avail.

All these happenings bring us to where we are now.

Is UNZA ready to hold this year’s elections? Are candidates ready to take up leadership despite the truama encountered by their colleagues? Do they, in some way, feel restricted ?