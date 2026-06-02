New FAZ General Secretary pays courtesy call on Permanent Secretary.

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) General Secretary has reaffirmed the importance of continued collaboration between FAZ and Government in the development of football in Zambia.

Speaking in a statement Charles Chakatazya who was accompanied by deputy Iva Lengwe and Finance Manager Owen Buntele, expressed appreciation to Government through Ministry of Youth, Sports and Arts Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe for it’s unwavering support towards football development.

“Particularly the men’s and women’s national teams,” he said.

He noted that the partnership between FAZ and GOVT remains critical in enhancing the performance and competitiveness of the national teams on the international stage.

Chakatazya further highlighted that preparations for the forthcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) have began, revealing that FAZ has organised a four Nations Tournament as part of the Copper Queens’ build-up to the continental showpiece.

“The tournament is scheduled to take place in Ndola at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium and will feature Zambia, Kenya, Lesotho and Zimbabwe,” he said.

Meanwhile Ministry Permanent Secretary Chileshe assured Chakatazya Government’s continued commitment to working closely with FAZ in promoting and developing football across the country.

He also urged the association to ensure that the Copper Queens are adequately prepared for WAFCON, emphasizing the need for the team to participate not merely as contenders, but as genuine competitors capable of achieving success at the tournament.