Zambia sets to defend international engineering alliance in cape town 

Zambia, through the Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ), is set to defend its application to join the International Engineering Alliance and secure signatory status to the Washington Accord.

This landmark international agreement establishes global benchmarks for engineering education and professional practice among member states, ensuring that Zambia’s engineering qualifications are recognized and respected worldwide.

Speaking in a press statement,Engineering Institution of Zambia(EIZ) Public Relations Manager Ntalasha Mutale said,defense is scheduled to take place at the International Engineering Alliance Annual General Meeting in Cape Town, South Africa, from 8 to 12 June 2026. It will be presented before representatives of 45 member states from across the globe.

She said EIZ is actively pursuing full signatory status in three international educational accords that encompass the entire spectrum of engineering disciplines.

“These include the Washington Accord for professional engineers, the Sydney Accord for engineering technologists, and the Dublin Accord for engineering technicians and craftspersons,”Mutale said.

Zambia is expected to further demonstrate that the universities participating in the pilot program, along with their respective courses, meet the required academic and professional standards.

“In particular, the training value chain at the University of Zambia, Copperbelt University, and Mulungushi University will be shown to comply with the provisions of the International Engineering Alliance under the Washington Accord,”she said.

“Alignment with the Accord provides assurance that Zambia’s engineering infrastructure is managed by world-class professionals resulting in enhanced economic competitiveness, putting the country on the global map.”

She added that,this status once acquired, will position Zambia as a globally recognized engineering hub, empowering the nation to export services and play a stronger role in international trade and infrastructure projects.

She further said that Zambia is set to boost foreign exchange earnings by expanding education exports across Africa, driven by its signatory status under the Washington Accord.